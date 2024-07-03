The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts and the Dubai Future Foundation organised the first-of-its-kind Space Dispute Moot Court Competition, with the participation of 15 teams of university students from the UAE and around the world, who competed over four days of preliminary rounds and quarter-finals online, while the semi-finals and finals were held in person at the Centre’s courts.

The competition scenarios were developed to provide participants with a better understanding of the type of legislation required in the future and the key issues that could arise in this relatively new judicial field.

During their participation in this competition, the students gained valuable information about how the DIFC Courts work in disputes related to breaches of contracts and regulations, and other issues related to space tourism.

Hamad Bin Khalifa University won the competition after a fierce competition with the participating teams. The winners were honored in the presence of event partners Middlesex University, Webinai Court, and Space Monitor Middle East.

“This competition aims to prepare the next generation of space law specialists, and we are proud to contribute to building their future knowledge and expertise by providing the necessary training and introducing them to best practices based on Dubai’s leadership in space courts,” said Judge Omar Al Muhairi, Director of DIFC Courts.

The Space Courts project was launched in 2021 in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation, as part of the Courts of the Future initiative launched in 2017 with the aim of studying and exploring various topics related to legal technology, and providing the research and intellectual leadership necessary to enhance and encourage contemporary methods that increase access to and efficiency of courts for all users around the world.

For his part, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said: “The Space Moot Court Competition is an important initiative that highlights Dubai’s role as an incubator for developing and testing new ideas, and then expanding their scope of application. It also confirms the emirate’s position as a leading destination for global talent.”

In turn, Amna Al Owais, Registrar General of the DIFC Courts, said: “The Space Courts initiative underscores the importance of preparing for the opportunities and changes required in legal and judicial systems resulting from the development of space science and exploration, and the DIFC Courts aims to enhance its leadership as a preferred destination for settling commercial disputes in this field.”