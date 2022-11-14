Abu Dhabi (Union)

The Dubai Tigers team won His Highness President’s Cup of Rugby Sevens for men in its first edition, which was held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Grounds in the capital Abu Dhabi, under the patronage and support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, with great success, with the participation of 12 men’s teams and 8 women’s teams from all rugby clubs in the UAE, over a two-day period. Excels is second, while Dubai Hurricane Club is third.

In the women’s category, the Dubai Hurricanes team won the championship cup, Dubai Falcon Club came second and Dubai Excels Club third, while the Al Maha team, which includes all the female national players, finished fourth after losing the third and fourth place match against the Dubai Excels team. The match continued for a third period and also ended in a goalless draw, and the fourth period came as the Dubai Excels Club team scored, and the match ended with the “Golden Tri”.

At the end of the tournament, Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the Federation, Qais Al Dhali, President of the Asian and Arab Rugby Federation, and Muhammad Sultan Al Zaabi, Secretary General of the Federation, crowned the winning clubs.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum congratulated the winners, praising the great technical level of the championship, the brilliance of the players and the unprecedented competition between clubs at the state level, and expressed deep gratitude to the wise leadership and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the first supporter of sports and athletes. With the directives of His Highness and his insightful vision, Emirati sports have become a role model for excellence and creativity, and the capital, Abu Dhabi, has become the main station that sports fans from all over the world aspire to.

He also thanked the organizing committee for the tournament for its great efforts in bringing out the event in the best way, stressing that the Cup of His Highness the President of the State is the most expensive title locally, and is one of the most prominent championships of the Federation that contributes to highlighting new talents, and providing the team with stars who are able to compete on the Arab and continental levels.