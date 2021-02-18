Princess Latifa Al Maktoum, the daughter of the Emir of Dubai, has appealed for help. “I’m in a villa, I’m a hostage, this villa has been turned into a prison, there are bars on the windows“She explains in a series of videos. She claims to be held against her will by her father, Mohammed ben Rachid Al Maktoum. She would have been kidnapped for three years and the videos would have been shot with a phone that she was given. smuggled in. The 35-year-old princess has been trying to escape from her country since her teens. She says she was tortured by her father. In 2018, she managed to leave Dubai, joining Muscat, Oman, before being stopped a few kilometers from Goa, India, her destination.

The government of Dubai had confirmed to have brought the young woman back to her family after her escape. According to the British channels which broadcast the videos, they were shot nine months ago. No sign of the princess’s life since. His friends are calling for the intervention of the United Nations. In the past, two other women wanted to escape the Emir of Dubai, one of his six wives, now a refugee in London, and Latifa’s big sister, Princess Shamsa, who has never reappeared in public since the failure of his flight 21 years ago.