Princess Latifa Al Maktoum, the daughter of the Emir of Dubai, has appealed for help. “I am in a villa, I am hostage, this villa has been transformed into a prison, there are bars on the windows”, she explains in a series of videos. She claims to be held against her will by her father, Mohammed ben Rachid Al Maktoum. She would have been held captive for three years and the videos would have been shot with a phone that was allegedly brought to her illegally. The 35-year-old princess has been trying to escape her country since her teenage years. She says she was tortured by her father. In 2018, she had managed to leave Dubai, joining Muscat, Oman, before being arrested a few kilometers from Goa, India, her destination.

The government of Dubai had confirmed to have brought the young woman back to her family after her escape. According to the British channels which broadcast the videos, they were shot nine months ago. Since then, the princess has given no sign of life. His friends are calling for the intervention of the United Nations. In the past, two other women wanted to escape the Emir of Dubai, one of his six wives, now a refugee in London, and Latifa’s big sister, Princess Shamsa, who has never reappeared in public since the failure of his flight twenty-one years ago.

