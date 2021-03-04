Dubai Taxi Corporation announced that it had received nearly 2000 requests for the “My Drivers” service, which was implemented by signing contracts with individuals, parents and private companies, since the service was launched in 2012 until last year. These are contracts between daily, weekly and monthly, where a driver is provided. A professional from the corporation to take over driving the customers’ vehicles

The Executive Director of the Dubai Taxi Corporation, Mansour Al Falasi, explained that the “My Drivers” service has been launched within the framework of a package of new and distinguished services that the corporation is working on from time to time, and that this service is concerned with providing drivers on demand without a vehicle from the organization, for individuals who wish Or parents or private companies and families for a specific period of time agreed upon between the two parties, provided that the vehicle is provided with comprehensive insurance and fuel by the customer, adding that submitting and accepting service requests is done through the website www.dubaitaxi.ae, or through the Corporation’s call center 80088088, and it is available to order via the DTC App. It aims primarily to provide community service to companies and individuals residing in the Emirate of Dubai, by providing drivers who are trained and fully qualified to carry out this task, taking into account all the precautionary measures related to Corona, And that the service prices start from 250 dirhams per day, 1000 dirhams for the week, and 3500 dirhams per month.

Al Falasi stressed that Dubai Taxi Corporation is always keen to provide excellent services to customers, with a design commensurate with the needs and requirements of various segments of society, as the public has a top priority in its work agenda, with the aim of making people happy and achieving their aspirations.





