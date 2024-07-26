The company said its net profit in the first half was affected by the imposition of corporate tax in the UAE, and excluding it, net profit rose by 11 percent year-on-year.

Dubai Taxi Corporation is the largest taxi operator in Dubai by fleet size with a market share of around 45 per cent. In 2023, the company’s taxis and limousines made 46 million trips.

The company, which was founded in 1994, saw its revenues in the first half rise by 14 percent compared to the previous year to reach Dh1.09 billion, benefiting from the high growth rates in Dubai’s population and its tourism sector.

Dubai Taxi, which operates a fleet of over 8,200 vehicles, including over 5,500 taxis, said its board of directors has approved a dividend distribution of AED 159.3 million, at 6.37 fils per share, for the first half of 2024. This is in line with the company’s dividend distribution policy, which targets a dividend distribution of no less than 85% of the annual net profit, to be distributed semi-annually. The announced quarterly dividend is expected to be distributed in August 2024.