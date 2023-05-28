The Taxi Corporation, affiliated to the Roads and Transport Authority, signed an agreement with Adtec 7 Corporation for Marketing Management, with the aim of operating advertising screens in limousines of the Corporation’s fleet of vehicles, to promote and display various products and services offered by the advertising companies.

The signing of the agreement comes within the framework of the Dubai Taxi Corporation’s endeavor to develop its revenues and diversify the corporation’s investments, in addition to providing transportation services in accordance with the highest international standards that are characterized by innovation, digitization and sustainability.

Mansour Rahma Al-Falasi, Executive Director of the Foundation, explained that the agreement is in line with the Foundation’s goals in enhancing cooperation and partnership with the private sector operating in the advertising sector, in addition to achieving the strategic goals of financial sustainability, by enhancing profitability, developing and investing revenues.

He added that the Dubai Taxi Corporation is keen to use the latest technologies to meet the needs of customers, and to employ innovative ideas in digital marketing.

The agreement includes the operation of advertising screens in more than 100 limousines, as the Corporation will work in the future, and through the agreement, to operate advertising screens in all limousines owned by the Dubai Taxi Corporation, which are designed to meet the needs of customers from the categories of international visitors to Dubai, entrepreneurs, to By the different categories of customers within the Emirate of Dubai.