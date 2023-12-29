Dubai Taxi Company announced the provision of a flexible payment service for the transportation services it provides, as the first phase includes fees for limousine services for several hours and safe hands services, as part of the company’s keenness to enhance the happiness and well-being of customers by providing the best services and distinguished transportation experiences that combine efficiency, comfort and innovation.

The company revealed to Emirates Today that the second phase will include a post-payment service for school bus transportation fees, in cooperation with companies specialized in providing post-paid solutions, indicating that it will be launched in the coming months.

The feature allows customers, by offering interest-free credit balances, short-term installment programs, allowing them to benefit from all Dubai Taxi services with the ability to better manage their expenses.

In detail, Dubai Taxi Company, the leading provider of comprehensive transportation solutions in the Emirate of Dubai, signed a long-term strategic partnership agreement with Tabby, the leading payment and shopping company in the Middle East and North Africa region, to provide flexible payment solutions for the transportation services it provides.

The agreement, which is the first of its kind in the field of providing the post-payment feature for transportation services in the UAE, includes post-payment of fees for limousine services for several hours and safe hands services.

The agreement allows customers to benefit from the successful model of the post-payment feature offered by the “Tabby” application, which combines smooth payment processes, comfort and convenience within a comprehensive, multi-channel system, by providing interest-free credit balances on short-term installment programs, allowing customers to benefit from all… Dubai taxi services with the possibility of managing their expenses better.

The CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, stressed the company’s keenness to provide the latest technologies and innovate solutions that enhance the levels of transportation services and experiences it provides with the aim of achieving the highest levels of luxury and happiness for customers and enriching their transportation experience in the Emirate of Dubai, which contributes to strengthening the trend towards making Dubai one of the The happiest cities in the world, noting that the signing of the agreement comes within the framework of Dubai Taxi’s efforts to provide transportation services in accordance with the highest international standards in an innovative and distinguished manner to delight customers, as it is considered the first company of its kind in the Emirates to provide the post-payment feature for transportation services.

Al Falasi pointed out the importance of cooperation with Tabby, which allows Dubai Taxi to provide flexible, smooth and secure payment solutions to customers benefiting from transportation services and in a way that suits their needs and budgets. This cooperation embodies an innovative means that will lead to a positive change in the way… And the payment method adopted by those dealing with transportation services, especially with regard to limousine reservation services.

For his part, Hossam Arab said, “We are pleased to enter into a partnership with Dubai Taxi, which is distinguished as a pioneering company in providing comprehensive transportation solutions in the Emirate of Dubai, and the largest taxi operator in the Emirate of Dubai, allowing us to provide flexible payment capabilities to a wide segment of customers.” Through the smart services available through the “Tabby” application, enabling customers to make the most of their money and achieve their financial goals while using the transportation services provided by “Dubai Taxi”.

Dubai Taxi Company offers a wide range of transportation solutions across four main business axes, including taxi services, VIP limousine services with experienced drivers to provide a luxurious experience, in addition to bus services, and last-mile delivery services via delivery bikes.