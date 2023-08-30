Dubai Taxi Corporation, affiliated to the Roads and Transport Authority, announced the addition of 4 smart and innovative services to its list of services available on the Corporation’s digital application (DTC App).

This comes in line with the digital transformation strategy adopted by Dubai Taxi, and within the framework of its pioneering efforts in terms of providing safe and sustainable digital transportation services, and making an effective contribution to establishing the leading global position of the transportation sector in the Emirate of Dubai.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, Director of the Digital Transformation and Commercial Development Department at the Dubai Taxi Corporation, said that the launch of these services is an affirmation of the efforts made by the Corporation in developing its smart services, in line with the directives of the wise leadership aimed at enhancing the digital transformation process and employing it to serve the community and enhance its well-being, and continue to improve. Its performance in order to achieve its strategic objectives aimed at providing transportation services in an innovative, distinct, digital and sustainable way to make people happy.

Al-Meer added: The Corporation is keen to develop its work mechanisms in a sustainable manner, to provide an innovative model of digital services, and to expand the use of artificial intelligence and smart systems in order to provide transportation services in accordance with the highest international standards in an innovative, distinct and digital manner, which establishes the Corporation’s leading position in the smart transport industry, and enhances Sustainability of the Emirate of Dubai in the transport sector.

The list of services made available by the Corporation included the “hourly limousine reservation” service, which is one of its luxury services in Dubai, which is designed to meet the needs of Dubai residents, tourists, entrepreneurs, and the tourism sector such as hotels, tour operators, airlines, or other dealers in government institutions or This service can be used to make several trips without the need to stop or specify a specific destination.

The Corporation launched the “Lost and Found Service”, which enables the customer, if he loses one of his belongings during his trip, to recover them by communicating with the driver of the trip or by selecting the feature of requesting the return of lost items in the trip report available through the Corporation’s digital application (DTC App) to communicate with him and return them.

Dubai Taxi has also added the “Meet Me Here” service, which allows the customer to accurately share his location with his friends, so that he can meet with them at his destination easily, in addition to the “Share my trip status” service, which enables the customer to share the status of his trip with his family or friends and inform them directly. Accurate on the details of his flight, its route, and the date of his arrival.

The Dubai Taxi Corporation offers a wide range of digital services through the smart application “DTC App”, which allows customers to book limousines in an easy, smooth and innovative way, through advanced technologies that make requesting various transportation services a matter of speed and accuracy.