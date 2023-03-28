The Dubai Taxi Corporation of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has started testing a new electric vehicle within its fleet of Sky Wheel limousine vehicles, as part of its commitment to achieving the authority’s roadmap to shift towards carbon-free public transportation in the emirate by 2050.

Mansour Rahma Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Corporation, said: “Electric vehicles represent a safe and environmentally friendly means of reducing carbon emissions from transportation, and environmentally friendly vehicles constitute 70% of the Dubai Taxi Corporation fleet, as we are working to increase the number of environmentally friendly vehicles by 70 cars.” Every year, in order to shift towards emissions-free public transportation in Dubai.