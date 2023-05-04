The Dubai Taxi Corporation, affiliated to the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, has announced the start of including 58 government schools, and adding more than 20,000 students, to its digital application for school buses, as part of its plan to develop its services provided to the public school sector at the emirate level. School buses of the Dubai Taxi Corporation provide transportation services for about 800 routes.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Meer, Director of the Digital Transformation and Commercial Development Department at the Dubai Taxi Corporation, stated that the services of the school transport bus application include the registration of students at the school, in addition to the registration of students’ families through the application to follow the bus route from the school.

And to it, and the application also works to send immediate notifications to parents when students arrive at school or home, in addition to notifications in the event of an unexpected traffic jam, and the application also provides the opportunity to save time, by reporting by parents about the absence of a student, who The bus driver to continue the bus route in the most appropriate manner in the event of any changes that may affect the bus trip.

Al-Meer stressed that the institution keeps pace with the latest advanced technical systems in school transport buses, by providing them with monitoring systems, to ensure that the bus is free of students, and electronic tracking of buses and students using the internal devices in the buses, in order to observe the highest standards of quality and safety followed locally and globally.

The application allows the bus driver to follow the technical and technical details of the bus, in terms of the number of kilometers it travels, the ability to contact the control center, send notifications in the event of a traffic jam or a breakdown on the bus, the entry and exit times for students from the bus, and the notification of the control center in emergency cases, in a step that ensures The highest safety, security and monitoring standards approved in Dubai.