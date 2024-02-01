Dubai Taxi Company announced that it has doubled the number of taxi vehicles at Dubai airports by 100%, by adding 350 new environmentally friendly taxi vehicles, in line with the increasing growth in the number of travelers and visitors and international events taking place in the emirate, and within the framework of its pioneering efforts to meet the aspirations of customers. And society.

The airport taxi service is designated exclusively for those arriving at Dubai airports and Port Rashid, and airport taxi vehicles allow their passengers to reach any destination in the Emirates around the clock. Upon arrival at any of the airports in the Emirate of Dubai, the customer can request the service provided by the company through fully qualified employees. Willingness to help reach the desired destination.

Thus, Dubai Taxi Company is the largest taxi operating company in Dubai, with a taxi fleet size of approximately 5,566 vehicles, and an increase in its market share in the taxi sector to 45%.

The largest taxi operator

Mr. Mansour Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, confirmed that doubling the airport fleet vehicles from 350 to 700 vehicles comes within the framework of Dubai Taxi’s keenness to support taxi services at the airport and increase the number of trips by 30%, which contributes to reducing waiting time and speeding up the provision of service to passengers. In addition to the company's continuous endeavor to improve and develop its services to meet the needs and aspirations of its customers and enhance the operational capacity of Dubai Taxi to keep pace with the increasing growth in passenger traffic and the demand for taxis at the emirate's airports and to provide transportation services according to the highest levels in line with the reputation and position of the emirate as a global tourist destination, especially since “Dubai Taxi” provides many vehicles at Dubai airports equipped with all luxury means, such as limousines and electric vehicles, and all vehicles are organized and monitored by the control centers of the Dubai Taxi Company to ensure safe and fast transportation operations for customers.

The company's CEO pointed out that the expansion of the company's fleet of vehicles confirms its keenness to continue efforts towards strengthening the company's leading position in the field of providing comprehensive transportation solutions in the Emirate of Dubai, and consolidating its role as the largest taxi operator in the emirate. Thus, the company's market share was increased by doubling the fleet in Dubai Airports, which also has a positive impact on the company's revenues.

Exclusive provider

For his part, Ahmed Bahrozyan, Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency, indicated that in light of the increasing growth witnessed by Dubai International Airport in the number of passengers, which is expected to reach about 88 million passengers during the year 2024, the Roads and Transport Authority will provide the Dubai Taxi Company as the exclusive provider. For airport taxi services, with 350 installed plates, with the aim of enhancing its operational capacity to keep pace with the rapid growth and development witnessed by Dubai airports by providing high-level transportation services.

Dubai Taxi offers a wide range of transportation solutions across four main business axes, including taxi services with its large, environmentally friendly fleet, limousine services for VIPs with experienced drivers to provide a luxurious experience, in addition to bus services, and delivery services for companies.