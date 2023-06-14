The Dubai Taxi Corporation of the Roads and Transport Authority has announced the operation of a fleet of 600 motorcycles to provide delivery services to commercial establishments in the private sector, with the aim of finding distinct and reliable transport and delivery solutions for various commercial establishments involved in delivering orders through smart platforms and applications, restaurants, and retail. The total actual operation of the service is 600 motorcycles, and the Corporation is seeking to expand operations to include 990 motorcycles until the end of this year.

Latest bikes

Mansour Rahma Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Dubai Taxi Corporation, explained that the Corporation provides the latest types of motorcycles and drivers who are highly qualified and qualified according to best practices, in order to ensure the provision of safe delivery services to customers. The Corporation owns a new fleet of motorcycles equipped with safety specifications and is followed up with the latest tracking devices. and an operational control center around the clock, in addition to the professionalism of the organization’s work team in providing the best services to institutional customers, with regard to operating, tracking and maintaining vehicles, and the service is also characterized by preserving the identity of the brands of companies contracting with the institution.

The Corporation seeks to delight customers from the corporate sector through the development of services and systems, the use of the best of modern technologies in various fields, and the application of the highest international standards, which enhances the sustainability of the Emirate of Dubai in the transport sector and its vision of global leadership in providing safe and sustainable digital transport services.

Delivery Services

Al-Falasi stressed that the delivery service provided by the Corporation comes within the framework of its endeavor to contribute to the delivery services sector in the Emirate of Dubai, promote economic development and create new growth opportunities for the business sector, indicating that the increasing demand for delivery service and the growth rate witnessed by the expansion plan in the operations of this The service confirms the institution’s success in contributing to providing innovative, safe and sustainable solutions for delivery services, which are in high demand in the Emirate of Dubai.