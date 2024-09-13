Dubai Taxi Corporation announced that it has acquired 300 new plates in the latest auction launched by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, strengthening its leading position as the largest taxi operator in the Emirate of Dubai, while increasing the total number of taxis to 6,000 vehicles.

The company’s market share increased to 46%, as part of the company’s expansion plans in the taxi sector to keep pace with the increasing demand for its services.

This acquisition is expected to contribute to additional revenues of AED 100 million annually, in line with the company’s growth strategy.

Mansour Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi, said that the acquisition of 300 new plates comes within the framework of the company’s expansion plans in its fleet, which witnessed a growth of about 10% during 2024, which confirms its position as the largest operating company in the transportation sector in Dubai, as the total number of the company’s fleet of vehicles reached nearly 9,000 vehicles, including taxis, limousines, buses and bicycles, and consolidates the strength of its financial position and its ability to expand and acquire, and its readiness to keep pace with the demand for services with the population growth witnessed by the emirate.

Mansour Rahma Al Falasi stressed that this acquisition plays an important role in increasing the company’s total revenues by up to AED 100 million annually, which contributes to enhancing the strategic objectives of Dubai Taxi in terms of financial sustainability, by supporting profitability and developing revenues and investments, noting that 25% of the acquired plates will be allocated to electric taxis, taking into account the highest standards of environmental conservation and achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.