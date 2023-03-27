The Dubai Taxi Corporation of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has begun testing a new electric vehicle within its fleet of limousine service vehicles, the “Skywell” model, as part of its commitment to achieving the Roads and Transport Authority’s roadmap in Dubai to shift towards carbon-free public transportation in the region. emirate by 2050.

The Dubai Taxi Corporation’s trial period for the new electric vehicle lasts for three months, as part of the feasibility study that the Corporation is conducting on electric vehicles, and testing more than one model produced by multiple companies, to ensure obtaining the best results, by testing it on Dubai roads and identifying its most prominent advantages. The ability of the vehicle to operate within the organization’s fleet, taking into account the international conditions of comfort, safety and security.





Mansour Rahma Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Dubai Taxi Corporation, said: “This strategic step at the level of our operations is consistent with the best international practices to achieve the vision of rational leadership, to provide the latest services to delight customers, and enrich the transportation experience in the Emirate of Dubai, by providing the best services and taking into account the conditions of comfort and safety.” And global safety, and in accordance with the highest standards of environmental preservation, in order to reach zero carbon emissions in the year 2050.

Environmentally friendly

Al Falasi added: “Electric vehicles represent a safe and environmentally friendly means of reducing carbon emissions from transportation, and environmentally friendly vehicles constitute 70% of the Dubai Taxi Corporation fleet, as we are working to increase the number of environmentally friendly vehicles by seventy cars each year, in order to shift towards Emission-free public transportation in Dubai, and this is what we do by introducing more than one model from different companies to reach the best results that serve our customers according to the best standards of comfort, safety and security, and taking into account environmental conditions.

electric charging stations

The Dubai Taxi Corporation pointed to the increase in the number of electric charging stations in the emirate, which serve different types and models of electric vehicles that can use the same charging station. The Corporation is also testing the capabilities of smart operation and the economic feasibility of different models of vehicles, as it plans to test new types of vehicles to reach the best results economically and environmentally.

Standards

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Taxi Corporation has standards and procedures for experimenting with new products and testing those suitable for operation, based on excellent operating strategies, financial sustainability, and the study of operational indicators for each vehicle, maintenance indicators, and breakdown rates per 100,000 km, and this contributes to shedding light on the topic of research. About what is new to serve customers, and subject it to experimental protocols to reach the best practices that are safe and environmentally friendly at the same time.