Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has announced the acquisition of 300 new plates in the latest auction launched by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), strengthening its leading position as the largest taxi operator in Dubai, increasing the total number of taxis to 6,000 and increasing its market share to 46%. The acquisition is expected to generate additional revenues of AED 100 million annually, in line with the company’s growth strategy.

Dubai Taxi CEO Mansour Rahma Al Falasi pointed out that the acquisition of 300 new plates comes within the framework of the company’s expansion plans in its fleet, which witnessed a growth of about 10% during the current year, bringing the total number of the company’s fleet to about 9,000 vehicles, including taxis, limousines, buses and bicycles. This consolidates the strength of its financial position, its ability to expand and acquire, and its readiness to keep pace with the demand for services, with the population growth witnessed by the emirate.

Al Falasi stressed that the acquisition will play a significant role in increasing the company’s total revenues by up to AED 100 million annually, which will contribute to enhancing Dubai Taxi’s strategic objectives in terms of financial sustainability, by supporting profitability and developing revenues and investments. He pointed out that 25% of the acquired plates will be allocated to electric taxis, taking into account the highest standards of environmental conservation and achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.

