His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai issued Decision No. 3 of 2021 to regulate the circulation and distribution of LPG cylinders, with the aim of protecting the environment and society and to ensure the application of the highest standards of safety and security in the field of LPG. Transportation, storage and distribution of gas, whether through cylinders or transport tanks.

The decision stipulates that the distribution of LPG cylinders is prohibited in the Emirate of Dubai unless they are packed in the approved factories in the emirate to ensure compliance with all standards and laws issued by the local departments.

In its decision, the Supreme Council of Energy stipulated the necessity of obtaining approval from it to issue the permit as a permission to complete all approvals and requirements from government agencies in the emirate, each according to his competence and requirements. The Supreme Energy Council will coordinate with the relevant government agencies to conduct joint inspection campaigns to ensure that workers in this sector abide by the decision and apply the highest standards of safety and security.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice President of the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai, said: “Through this decision, we seek to lay down the regulatory framework, strategies and legislation for the distribution of LPG and its derivatives in the Emirate of Dubai to be in line with the highest international standards in this field, and we also aim to regulate business practices. And the application of the highest international standards in safety and security, and ensuring the circulation of liquefied petroleum gas from transportation, storage and distribution in the emirate in accordance with the specifications approved in the country, and we thank all the concerned parties involved in organizing this sector.

Based on Federal Law No. 14 of 2017 regarding the regulation of the circulation of petroleum products, and Decree No. 8 of 2020 regarding the determination of the competent authority in the Emirate of Dubai for the purposes of implementing Federal Law No. 14 of 2017 regarding the circulation of petroleum products, the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai It is the authority concerned in the Emirate of Dubai to carry out all duties and powers according to the aforementioned Federal Law No. 14 of 2017 and the decisions issued pursuant thereto, and in particular the issuance of permits for the circulation of petroleum products in the Emirate of Dubai and the determination of the petroleum materials that may be traded, the activities associated with them, and the control and inspection of Establishments authorized to trade.

For his part, Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Dubai Committee to Regulate the Circulation of Petroleum Products, said that the decision affirmed the obligation not to issue or renew any license for the distribution of LPG and its derivatives in the Emirate of Dubai except after obtaining a letter from the Supreme Energy Council confirming the commitment The distributor has safety and security terms and that he has a valid contract with the approved packing plants in the emirate.

On his part, Burhan Al Hashemi, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Committee for Regulating the Circulation of Petroleum Products, said: We sincerely thank the members of the Dubai Committee for Regulating the Circulation of Petroleum Products for the efforts made to protect individuals, society and institutions alike by ensuring the effective implementation of policies related to the trading of petroleum products, including Executing inspection campaigns in this sector.