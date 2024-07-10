His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, chaired the 83rd meeting of the Council, which was held remotely, in the presence of His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Council.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Council, and members of the Council, His Excellency Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, His Excellency Abdulla Bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group, and Juan Friel, Director General of Dubai Petroleum Corporation.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the semi-annual evaluation of programs and projects that seek to achieve sustainable development through renewable and clean energy projects, and the transition to a green economy in line with the Energy and Water Demand Side Management Strategy 2050, which aims to establish Dubai as a global reference for energy and water efficiency to achieve savings of no less than 30% by 2030 and 50% by 2050 compared to the business-as-usual scenario in electricity and water consumption. Specific projects have been implemented over the past five years, focusing on increasing electricity production from solar energy, rationalizing water and electricity consumption, increasing the number of electric car charging stations, reusing wastewater, and reducing carbon emissions.

As a result of these programmes, Dubai has succeeded in achieving a significant reduction in electricity and water consumption during the year 2023, compared to the business-as-usual scenario, reaching about 15.9% for electricity, equivalent to 9.7 terawatt hours, and 12.4% for water, equivalent to 18.8 billion imperial gallons, and financial savings for all programmes estimated at about 14.6 billion dirhams.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said: “In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are moving forward in implementing the Demand Side Management Strategy 2050, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050 to enhance Dubai’s competitiveness and ensure a high-level urban well-being and quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors, and consolidate its position as a global hub for the green economy. The Council periodically evaluates existing and planned projects to keep pace with the emirate’s booming growth, by adopting the principles of the circular economy and rationalizing energy and water consumption.”

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said: “Over the past years, the Council has been keen to develop implementation mechanisms for major programmes and projects supported by policies and strategies that crystallize the desired goals of creating a strong economy and local community to support the transition to a green economy and ensure sustainable energy for future generations.”