Team India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are currently spending time together in the UAE. Virat shared a beautiful picture on social media on Sunday. He also told that the picture has been clicked by former South African cricketer and his RCB partner AB de Villiers.

This picture of Virat and Anushka is clicked during sunset. The two are about to become parents next year and give each other full time.



Actress Anushka of ‘PK’ film was seen celebrating with Virat Kohli and his team players after Bangalore’s win in the last match. Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiancée Dhanashree Verma also reached Dubai to watch that match against Rajasthan Royals.

In the 13th season of IPL, Virat Kohli’s team has done well so far and has won 6 out of 9 matches. The RCB team are currently at number three in the points table with 12 points.