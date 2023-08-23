Dubai Summer Surprises offers many exclusive offers and exceptional experiences to encourage domestic tourism and provide an opportunity for Dubai residents and visitors to spend a special summer season in Dubai.

Ahmed Al Khaja, Executive Director of the Dubai Festival and Retail Corporation, said: “Dubai Summer Surprises activities highlight the best of our city throughout the summer months.. In addition to attracting visitors from different countries of the world, it offers offers and packages that enhance domestic tourism and support the quality of life for residents.. In light of Promotional offers and special discounts guarantee spending a summer season in the city that is enjoyable and suitable for all budgets, especially for families and children.. Residents can spend fun times and benefit from exclusive offers for UAE residents only during surprises until September 3.

More than 80 hotels and resorts offer free stays for children with a range of special promotions such as discounts of up to 35 percent for residents and enjoy the best that the hospitality sector in Dubai has to offer this summer through valuable offers in hotels and other destinations before the end of Dubai Summer Surprises in addition to Wide selection offers when visiting attractions, parks and entertainment destinations across the city.

You can visit visitdubai.com to see a group of hotels that offer exclusive offers for residents in the UAE and enjoy discounts on hotel accommodation and many special and discounted prices and other offers.