The “Dubai Summer Surprises” festival continues its 67-day activities to provide a range of entertainment offers and discounts for families and children during the school holidays in the best entertainment destinations, shopping centers, restaurants and hotels in the city.

The festival’s activities – which are supervised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation – include many special shows, live concerts and free tickets for families.

Malls across Dubai offer discounts of up to 75% during Dubai Summer Surprises for shoppers and host a range of live entertainment shows for families and other new activities and fun events.

Dubai Summer Surprises was supported by the main sponsor, the RAKBANK MasterCard Card, and a number of strategic partners, including Al-Futtaim Group, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group, Mercato, Abdul Wahed Al Rostamani Group, Bluewaters and City Walk. Emirates Airlines, ENOC, Etisalat, Majid Al Futtaim “Mall of the Emirates” “City Center Mirdif” “City Center Deira” and Nakheel Malls “Ibn Battuta Mall” “Nakheel Mall” “Dragon Mart 2” and “Palm West Beach” and “The View” and “The Beach” and The Outlet Village.