Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) concluded its 27th edition, the biggest and most exciting ever, which kicked off on June 28. Hundreds of thousands of Dubai residents and visitors enjoyed a range of amazing surprises, exceptional events, and unforgettable experiences during the final weekend of this popular summer event..

Sarah Al Janahi, Senior Director of Events Planning at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said that the conclusion of Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 witnessed many unique activities and experiences that were enjoyed by residents and visitors of the city at competitive prices, including amazing artistic performances by international stars, family entertainment activities, major discounts and prizes, and various dining and movie experiences, in addition to exclusive offers provided by hotels and tourist attractions, including free shows for children and much more..

The 27th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, offered an exceptional programme of brand-new experiences available only in Dubai, helping everyone enjoy a unique summer holiday at an affordable cost..

Dubai Summer Surprises has transformed the city into a vibrant destination for music and culture, from the opening weekend’s concerts featuring top artists and DJs to celebrating the region’s youthful music scene through Beat the Heat Dubai.”

Dubai’s vibrant food and beverage sector received special attention during this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises with two exclusive culinary experiences, with the launch of the ‘Flavours of Summer’ event and the return of the ‘Summer Restaurant Week’ event, offering a range of delicious cuisines from around the world..

Shoppers enjoyed thousands of great promotions on major brands throughout the summer as part of the summer sales.