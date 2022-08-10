Dubai Summer Surprises celebrates the “Back to School 2022” season with a series of special events and promotions, coinciding with the end of the summer vacation period and the start of the back-to-school season.

Dubai Summer Surprises, in its twenty-fifth edition, organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, provides a unique opportunity for families to enjoy the best amazing promotions, events and activities in the most famous stores, shopping centers and entertainment destinations in Dubai.

The “Back to School Season” includes special offers and discounts for shoppers, including the “Mahdhesh Scholarships” offer and other offers.