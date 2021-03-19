Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The curtain falls tomorrow, Saturday evening, for the 18th edition of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship, which is currently being held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, «God bless him», and under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, at the Dubai World Trade Center, with the participation of 210 horses of the finest purebred Arabian horses from inside and outside the country, in 16 categories, to qualify for 6 tournaments competing for prizes of $ 4 million.

The conclusion will witness the competition for the first places in 6 tournaments, which are the one-year-old foals championship, the one-year-old foals tournament, the foals championship, the colts championship, the mares championship, and the mares championship after the end of the qualifying stage, where the three-place holders in each category rose to the championship stage.

The activities of the second day of the championship were attended by Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Central Finance Department in Sharjah, Ziad Galadari, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Championship, Qusay Obaid Allah, Secretary General of the championship, Adel Al Falasi, General Coordinator of the Championship, and Sultan Al Yahya, Director General of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, member of the Organizing Committee.

The Dubai Arabian Horse Stud dominated most of the rounds, after “De Sharar” led the Dubai Arabian Horse Stud in the ninth round, which is reserved for one-year-old ponies, the first section with a score of 92.70 points, and “C Earthquake” for Juma Sultan Muhammad Al-Marzouki came second, with 91.40 points, and the third “Al-Aryam Hashem” owned by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, with a score of 91.30 points.

In the second part of the same period, “De Russell” of the Dubai Stud took the lead, with 91.90 points, and the second “AL Berkan” by its owner Khalifa Muhammad Saif Al-Suwaidi with 91.60 points, and “Derb Al-Hawajer” by Dr. Ghanem Obaid Al-Hajri came third with 90.80 points.

“Orjawan Al-Badayer” for Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al-Qasimi won first place, and in the tenth round, which is reserved for dowries at the age of two years, with 92.10 points, while “AJ Ajban” for its owner Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi won the second place, with 91.70 points, and came in third place AJ Raydan, owned by Ajman Stud, scored 91.50 points.

“De Shimaz” shined for the Dubai Arabian Horse Stud in the eleventh round dedicated to a 3-year-old colt, and won the lead, with 93.20 points, and the second, “RFI Unique” for its owner, RFI Unique, with 92.20 points, and the third, “Al-Aryam Shaklan” for its owner. Arab Al-Aryam Stables, achieving 92.10 points.

On the last day, the championship sees the Arabian Horse Auction, which includes 70 of the finest Arabian horse breeds from local stalls at the horse auction, and the auction brings together serious potential regional buyers.

For his part, Ziad Galadari, head of the organizing committee of the tournament, confirmed that there is a study that the organizing committee will undertake, after the end of the current version, for the possibility of increasing the financial rewards, and we seek every year to make additions to the event to maintain its position as one of the most important tournaments in the world, and among the studies is an increase Monetary rewards, and an increase in the number of championship runs.