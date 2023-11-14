Emirates Airlines, the largest airline in the Middle East and headquartered in Dubai, said that it will buy 55 Boeing 777-9s and 35 777-8s, and will add 5 787 Dreamliners to the order. A precedent included 30 of these aircraft, bringing the order to 35 aircraft.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates Airlines, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saad Al Maktoum, confirmed during a press conference in Dubai that “this order represents a major investment that proves Dubai’s commitment to the future of aviation.”“.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saad explained that the 777-9s are expected to be delivered in 2025 and the 777-8s in 2030..

The latest deal brings Emirates’ total orders to 295 aircraft, including 205 777X aircraft..

Last week, Emirates Airlines announced record semi-annual profits of 10.1 billion dirhams ($2.7 billion), an increase of 138 percent compared to the previous year, driven by strong demand..

For its part, the Emirati low-cost airline Flydubai announced the signing of a deal to purchase 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, for $11 billion, which will become its first wide-body aircraft..

At the signing ceremony during the exhibition, the Dubai-based company said that it intends to use these aircraft to operate flights to new destinations and increase its capacity on its current flights..

Commenting on these deals, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, said, “Today, Emirates Airlines and Flydubai signing aircraft purchase deals with a total value exceeding 231 billion dirhams at the Dubai Air Show is an expression of our confidence.” In the future… our confidence in our economy… and our confidence in our national companies and their cadres“.