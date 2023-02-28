Dubai (Union)

Yesterday, the activities of the Stem Cell Conference kicked off in Dubai, which will last for two days at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on the Dubai Palm. The conference is the first of its kind in the UAE to specialize in stem cell medicine and their use as a treatment for serious diseases.

The conference was attended by more than 300 visitors from different nationalities and destinations, and more than 25 international experts from specialized international companies, who presented the latest technologies related to stem cells, and the latest scientific findings in this field.

Dr. Fatima Al Hashemi, Chair of the Dubai Stem Cell Conference, said: “We are pleased to welcome you today to the first edition of the Dubai Stem Cell Conference, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of donating stem cells to save patients’ lives. It has always been our dream to help people and save difficult cases.”

Dr. Fatima added: “Today, the conference hosts more than 30 speakers, including patients who present success stories of their treatment journey, who have been given an opportunity to live a new life free of diseases.”

On the first day of the conference, the participants discussed the latest research, technologies and successful clinical trials in the field of stem cells, where the treatment journey of Matthew Farrow, the first patient to successfully perform a cord blood transplant, was presented. Farrow, who recently turned 40, shared with conference visitors the success story of his recovery using stem cell technology, which he said gave him a new life.

The Dubai Stem Cell Conference presented the story of Emirati treatment, 14-year-old Mahra Naji, who underwent a successful umbilical cord blood transplant, in addition to reviewing other cases that suffered from lymphoma, leukemia and thalassemia, who recovered after receiving stem cell treatment.

sustainable

Nirmal Kumar, Group Managing Director, Leader Healthcare and Leader Life Sciences, said: “The Dubai Stem Cell Conference aims to promote a sustainable medical ecosystem in advanced stem cell research, regenerative medicine and transplantation. The world is now heading towards a stage in which knowledge and science are two basic currencies.