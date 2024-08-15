Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Dubai Sports Council announced a new sports championship, the “International Club Futsal Championship”, which will be organised in cooperation with the “International Mini Football 5×5” company and the Dubai World Trade Centre at the “Dubai Sports World” stadiums during the period from September 1 to 5, as part of the “Our Summer is Sports” initiative launched by the Dubai Sports Council, which includes events and competitions in various sports.

The event was announced at a press conference held at the Dubai Sports Council headquarters in Dubai Design District, where Ali Omar, Director of Sports Events Department at the Dubai Sports Council, and Karim Muqaddam, CEO of the company organising the event, spoke.

Ali Omar expressed the keenness of the Dubai Sports Council to cooperate with all parties to spread the practice of sports and attract more sports events. He also stressed that this championship will be a good and important addition to the summer championships’ events program within the “Our Summer is Sports” initiative launched by the Dubai Sports Council, and its events are organized in various areas of Dubai. This championship will also be the closing ceremony of the current edition of Dubai Sports World, which will conclude its eventful season on the evening of September 5, which will also be the final day of the championship and the crowning of the team that won the title of the first edition.