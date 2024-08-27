Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Dubai Sports Council launched “Team Games Talent Development Centres in Dubai Clubs” for age groups from 12 to 18 years, as part of the Council’s efforts to attract and develop sports talents and in implementation of the Dubai Government’s policy of supporting talents in various fields.

The Dubai Sports Council held several coordination meetings with representatives of clubs and sports federations for basketball, volleyball and handball, the four Dubai clubs: Shabab Al Ahli, Al Nasr, Al Wasl and Hatta. During the meetings, the executive framework for the talent centres distributed among the clubs was discussed. Al Nasr Club hosts the talent centre in basketball, Al Wasl Club hosts the talent centre in volleyball, while Shabab Al Ahli Club hosts the talent centre in handball. Each of the three centres includes the best 60 talents selected from Dubai clubs. Periodic gatherings will be organised for these players and they will participate in local matches, international tournaments and experience programmes.

The technical departments of the federations, in cooperation with Dubai clubs, are responsible for setting the criteria for selecting sports talents, determining the final list of talents for the 2024-2025 sports season, following up on the implementation of the technical programme for talent pools in the centres, supervising physical and technical tests and measurements of talents, organising training courses for national coaches, preparing a profile for each talent, participating in international tournaments, and preparing a technical report for the centre at the end of the sports season.

The Sportify Academy Measurement Center will periodically display the players’ physical testing report, where the list of sports talents for the 2024-2025 sports season will be sent according to the targeted age groups in each center, and the final list of talents will be determined by the technical managers’ inspection of the players during gatherings and matches and the test results from the specialized measurement center.

The Dubai Sports Council also held a meeting with the directors of academies and technical directors in Dubai clubs to discuss the achievements made at the Football Talent Development Centre in Dubai clubs at the end of the previous season, and to develop a work plan for the new sports season. Last season, the Council launched the Football Talent Development Centres in Dubai clubs, where more than 120 talented players were subjected to an intensive programme of technical, physical and psychological tests. The best 75 elite players were selected and distributed to three training centres according to their age group. Players in the 12 and 13 age group trained at the Talent Development Centre at Al Wasl Club, the 14 and 15 age group trained at the Talent Development Centre at Shabab Al Ahli Club, and the 16 and 17 age group trained at the Talent Development Centre at Al Nasr Club.

The aim of launching the Talent Centers is to attract the best talents of Dubai clubs in all team and individual games, within specialized training centers under the supervision of highly qualified technical cadres, and to provide comprehensive support to talents including technical, health, nutritional and academic aspects, and to provide the best suitable conditions to focus on refining talents in an advanced scientific way, and to promote distinguished athletes from different age groups, up to the first team qualified to achieve achievements, and to develop the capabilities of national coaches and assistant coaches of the first team.