Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Sports Council launches the “Development Program for Professional Players in Dubai Football Companies”, which was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Council, and directed to implement it during the current sports season, under the slogan “Your career is your future”, starting this February, To be an important addition to the Council’s ongoing efforts for several years to develop all workers in Dubai football clubs and companies, in various administrative and technical disciplines and at the level of coaches and players.

The council approved the details of the program and the work plan, for a period of three coming three seasons, and the program represents the latest efforts of the council in the field of work development, which began since the council was established, and its confirmation during the first Dubai International Sports Conference in the summer of 2006, that professionalism is the best solution to developing the performance and results of our clubs, Professionalism will not be successful without developing all workers in the sports system in general and football in particular.

The program aims to achieve the professional commitment of professional players to the football companies in Dubai, namely Al-Nasr, Shabab Al-Ahly, Al Wasl and Hatta, and to invest the professional players, citizens and foreigners, by involving them in the company’s social responsibility programs, and promoting sponsors, products and the club’s store, through a monthly program for each player or group of players In order to enhance the opportunities for linking football activity in society, the public and the media, and positively affect the growth of the mass base of football companies and their partners and their revenues from the private sector, and improve the lifestyle of the professional player, in accordance with the requirements of professionalism and the best international practices in this field.

The program targets about 200 national players from the first team and the U-21 team, foreign and resident professional players, and elite players from the ages of 14-19 years, and it includes educational lectures, educational courses and lectures for foreign players, about the country’s culture and traditions and learning the Arabic language, in addition to Lectures and courses for the post-retirement period, and strengthening the players ’decisions to make football their profession within the sports law