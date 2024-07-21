Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Dubai Sports Council is organising the first training course dedicated to women to train them in modern sailing, in cooperation with the Dubai International Marine Sports Club and the Dubai Ladies Club. The course aims to promote the culture of practicing sports and physical activity among all women, and Emirati women in particular, to maintain their activity and vitality.

The course will be held at the Dubai Ladies Club on July 22 and 23, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, and from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday. The workshop will be lectured by trainer Yousef Khalid Al Bastaki, Head of Trainers at the Dubai International Marine Sports Club.

The course aims to increase women’s practice of marine sports in general, and modern sailing, and to give them the opportunity to develop their skills in these sports, especially with the presence of specialized clubs and wonderful beaches in Dubai, and so that they can participate in marine sports championships designated for women that will be organized later.

Through organizing the tournament, the Dubai Sports Council seeks to provide an opportunity for Emirati women to try new sports and achieve diversity in sports events and activities. The Dubai Sports Council pays special attention to women’s sports, as the annual events agenda includes organizing many programs, tournaments and activities dedicated to women, which have contributed to attracting large numbers of women to participate in these events, starting from girls in schools to employees and housewives. This has contributed significantly to building a broad base of female athletes and preparing them to be a source of support for teams in clubs and national teams with the competencies capable of achieving achievements and winning championships in various forums.

Among the most prominent events organized by the Council for Women is the Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament, which includes competition in 10 sports, with the participation of more than 1,500 players. The list of sports events dedicated to women also includes the Dubai Women’s Run, the Al Marmoom Women’s Cycling Race, the Dubai Women’s Triathlon, and the Dubai Women’s Run Challenge, in which women compete in four stages held in the most prominent tourist attractions in Dubai.