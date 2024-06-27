Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Sports Council celebrated the male and female students who won the competitions of the fourth edition of the “Dubai Schools Games Talabat Tournament,” the largest of its kind in Dubai, which represents the first foundational stations in the process of selecting and developing sports talents and the project to create Olympic champions. It was organized by “ESM” for the fourth year on It was held this year under the auspices of Talabat, which witnessed the participation of more than 8,500 students from 163 public and private schools in Dubai, including more than 50,000 students, competing in various sports.

This came during the closing ceremony of the session, which was held in the Dubai Design District, in the presence of Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General, Ahmed Salem, Director of the Sports Development Department at the Council, Ali Omar, Director of the Sports Events Department at the Council, and Khaled Al-Awar, Director of the Sports Development Department. Communications and Marketing at the Council, Pippa Clark, CEO of ESM, and Natasha Haji, Head of Communications and Sustainability at Talabat Company.

Saeed Hareb crowned the winners of male and female students in all categories who won first places and competed in 20 various sports, namely football, volleyball, basketball, rhythmic gymnastics, golf, sports for people of determination, tennis, swimming, bicycles, badminton, Cricket, padel, gymnastics, chess, electronic games, bow and arrow, athletics, netball, rugby, and karate.

Saeed Hareb expressed his happiness with the great success achieved by the tournament, and thanked everyone who participated in the success of this pioneering tournament, led by ESM, the organizer of the event, and the schools that participated in the competitions. He also thanked the sponsors and supporters of the tournament, led by Talabat Company, the title sponsor, and Emirates Airlines.

He said: “We are very happy with the growth that the course witnesses every year, as it continues to attract more male and female participants from public and private schools, recording new numbers, as more than 8,500 male and female students from more than 163 schools participated, and the increase in the number of participants confirms the success of the tournament. The event helps achieve its sporting and societal goals, and also confirms the confidence of the school sector in the importance of this event and the importance of participating in it. This sports tournament, the largest of its kind, plays an essential role in achieving the goals of the policy of attracting and developing sports talents launched by the Dubai Sports Council, as a translation of the directions of the Dubai government in the field of attracting and developing… Talents in all specialties.

He added: “The course revealed a lot of sporting talent through the wide participation of male and female students who participated in strong competitions full of enthusiasm and excitement in various sports. We witnessed strong finals in various sports that showed amazing levels of sporting talent at various age levels. The course is one of the most important initiatives.” Dubai Sports Council for its major role in achieving the talent attraction policy launched by the Dubai Sports Council and supporting the program for selecting and developing sports talent, and creating future champions, along with spreading the practice of sports among school students for the sake of a healthy, active life for all students.”

He said: “The course deals with an important sector, which is schools. School sports play a pivotal role in developing the sports movement in the country as the base of the correct sports pyramid. School sports tournaments represent the first foundational stations in the process of selecting and developing sports talents before joining clubs, and I stress schools and parents.” “Attention and care for these talents and following them well, so that they achieve their goals by reaching the podiums in the world championships. I congratulate the winners of all tournaments and the participants as well who created unforgettable memories and gained experience and skills through fair competition with their peers.”

The first-place winners, male and female students, were honored in various individual games, and the winning schools were honored in the group competitions. In the primary stage, GEMS Jumeirah Primary School won first place, Arcadia School in second place, GEMS Wellington International School in third place, and sports games. Collective secondary schools: GEMS Metropolis School – Motor City won first place, Jumeirah College won second place, and Lycée French International School Georges Pompidou won third place.

The winning schools were honored in the overall standings of the course. In primary schools, GEMS Jumeirah Primary School won first place, in second place was GEMS Modern Academy, and in third place was Safa Community School. In secondary schools, GEMS Modern Academy won first place, followed by Academy GEMS International came in second place, and Safa Community School came in third place.