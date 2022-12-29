Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Sports Council discussed with the Hockey Federation ways of joint cooperation between the two sides to develop hockey and enhance its practice in the country, during the meeting that was held at the Dubai Sports Council headquarters in the presence of Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General, and Abdullah Al Dah, President of the Hockey Federation. And Khaled Murad, Secretary General of the Federation, Ali Omar, Director of the Sports Events Department at the Council, Ahmed Salem, Director of the Sports Development Department, Ahmed Ibrahim, Director of the Community Events Department, and Omar Al Kindi, Senior Specialist in Community Activities, while the UAE Hockey Federation delegation included Abdullah Sultan, Khaled Al Dhanhani, and Ahmed Al-Suwaidi, and Munther Al-Muzaki.

Hareb stressed the keenness of the Dubai Sports Council to cooperate with sports institutions and national federations to enhance the status of sport in the country and contribute to its development at the global level, based on the support and care of the wise leadership of the sports sector and the place that sport occupies in the movement of society and in the daily life of all its members. The country has all the capabilities and distinguished infrastructure that can be invested with distinction to make heroes, and we have generations of national cadres qualified to manage and develop this important sector, so our vision and efforts unite to achieve one goal for the UAE to be among the best countries in the world, and we will work to provide all support for the success of the union’s endeavors in Spreading and promoting the practice of this important sport.

During the meeting, ways of cooperation were discussed to spread the culture of hockey practice in the country in order to reach the formation of national teams in hockey that can represent the country in sports forums, by establishing hockey academies in Dubai, organizing training courses for referees, coaches and school students, and cooperating with the Dubai Council. Sports to develop a comprehensive identity for the federation, and the possibility of hosting the Hamdan Sports Complex for international hockey tournaments was discussed in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.

At the end of the meeting, Saeed Hareb accompanied the delegation of the federation on a tour of the halls of the council and gave an explanation about the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Creativity”. The work of the various departments of the council, the field of innovation, the center for holding press conferences and other various departments of the council were also known, and the two parties took memorial photos. .