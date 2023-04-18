Dubai (Union)

Ski Dubai announced the date of the fourth edition of the Dubai Snow Run, which will be held in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council on May 21. This unique running sports experience provides the opportunity for anyone between the ages of 15 and 70 to move and run on the ski slopes. Dubai, with a temperature of minus 4 degrees Celsius.

The Dubai Snow Run was launched in 2020, and it was the first competition of its kind in the field of snow sports in the world to be held after the temporary closure of the world due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. In light of the mass turnout for this race, it has turned into an annual event, as last year witnessed the participation of about 500 athletes of different nationalities.

The first race starts at 6:30am, and runners can choose between two distances, 3km (3 laps) or 5km (5 laps). A new category was added this year, the team category, which allows groups of five people to participate in the race, where they will compete with other teams. Each person who crosses the finish line will receive a commemorative medal. Registration is now open until May 18, when participants can reserve their places via PremierOnline.