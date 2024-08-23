Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Dubai International Parachuting Championship will be held from November 28 to December 4 at Skydive Dubai, in the Mina Seyahi area.

The championship, which is organised by the Air Sports Federation, in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, and under the supervision of the International Air Sports Federation, will witness the participation of a group of the world’s strongest teams that are keen to appear in the event annually, as it is one of the priorities on the International Federation’s agenda, and one of the most prominent global events.

The organising committee for the global event will begin its preparations with a meeting, chaired by Nasr Hamouda Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Air Sports Federation, at 11:00 am on Saturday.