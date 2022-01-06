The Dubai Shopping Festival continues to present its entertainment activities to Dubai residents and visitors during the month of January, through a range of events, live shows and family entertainment experiences.

Organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, the festival continues until January 30th and provides its visitors with an amazing shopping atmosphere with the participation of the most prominent local and international brands, in addition to a range of entertainment events.

The most prominent events that the public can enjoy during January include the “Dubai Shopping Festival Markets” on Al Seef Street, which started today and will continue until next Sunday, and the musical.

Shopping malls, retail stores, tourist attractions and Dubai Shopping Festival events continue to adhere to strict health and safety protocols issued by health authorities to confront the “Covid-19” virus, while taking all necessary precautions to maintain the safety of visitors and shoppers.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

