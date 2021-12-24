The Dubai Shopping Festival includes a lot of fun and exciting activities, as shopping lovers will be on a date with the “12 Hours of Exclusive Sale” offer, which returns this year on December 26 at Majid Al Futtaim’s shopping malls to experience an unparalleled shopping experience. Where they will be able to buy products offered by more than 100 local and international brands with huge discounts of up to 90% in each of: Mall of the Emirates, City Center Al Shindagha, City Center Deira, City Center Me’aisem, City Center Mirdif and My City Center Al Barsha, from 10:00 :00 am to 10:00 pm.

In addition to special discounts that include many brands such as Bath and Body Works, BALMAIN, Better Life, Crate & Barrel, Jackkey’s Electronics, Giordano, Lululemon, and many more. Shoppers will enjoy a variety of live entertainment that suits all family members, in addition to many valuable prizes at participating malls.

To add more suspense to the shopping atmosphere this year, residents and visitors of Dubai will have a great opportunity to win while shopping when they spend 300 dirhams or more in one go or in stages, as they will be able to upload purchase receipts to the “Share” application to enter the draw to win one million points of «Share». Share, as well as the “Be a Millionaire 12 Hours of Sale” award during the Dubai Shopping Festival.



