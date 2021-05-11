In preparation for the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Dubai, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities stated that the prayer halls will be opened 15 minutes before the Eid prayer and closed immediately after the prayer, and the duration of the Eid prayer, including the sermon, will be 15 minutes, while the women’s prayer halls will be closed until further notice . This clarification came among the most important controls and precautionary measures set forth by the department regarding the establishment of the Eid al-Fitr prayer in the Emirate of Dubai, in commemoration of the noble Prophet’s Sunnah, with the need to take into account the application of all precautionary controls that have been implemented in Tarawih prayers throughout the blessed month of Ramadan, confirming that these measures are not intended Only to maintain public health and safety. The department stated in a statement issued in this regard that the Eid prayer will be held at exactly 5:52 a.m., God willing, with an emphasis on not crowding the worshipers at the entrances and exits of the prayer place, and not to hold gatherings before and after the Eid prayer, stressing the need to adhere to all precautionary measures in place. Previously, such as wearing masks and committing to leaving distances between worshipers as instructed, and not shaking hands. The names of the Eid prayer halls can be found by visiting the department’s website / www.iacad.gov.ae / or through the department’s official accounts on social media. The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai extended sincere congratulations and congratulations to the wise leadership, the people of the United Arab Emirates and those residing on its land, and the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate health, wellness, security, safety and peace for all.