The Dubai Economic Agenda 2033 focuses on a set of major priorities for the next decade, including raising the added value of the industrial sector and promoting export growth by focusing on advanced industries. It relies on advanced technology and the solutions of the fourth industrial revolution, which contributes to enabling the economy, stimulating it, and providing it with the elements of sustainable growth, achieving self-sufficiency in many vital industries, and enhancing the added national industrial value, by improving the quality of the local industrial product, supporting it, and promoting it locally and globally. .

Logistics center

The main priorities include making Dubai one of the five most important logistics centers around the world, within the framework of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the emirate to become the preferred commercial center in the world, as Dubai has a reputation Global as a global center for re-export, retail trade, and aviation.

financial center

The agenda places among its main priorities that Dubai be among the four most important global financial centers, as the agenda seeks to consolidate Dubai’s growing position as a global destination for financial institutions, financial technology companies, and global innovation companies, based on an operational environment and pioneering legal and regulatory frameworks.

digital solutions

The main priorities during the next decade also include working to raise the productivity of the economy by 50% through innovation and the adoption of digital solutions, as Dubai attaches great importance to the process of establishing an environment conducive to innovation, building talents and capabilities, and transforming innovation into institutional work.

Dubai also places the adoption of digital solutions at the top of its priorities, as it works to establish a smart and developed economy, whose title is leadership and sustainability, and growth based on knowledge, innovation and future technological applications, which enhances Dubai’s competitiveness and its leading position as a global center for the most prosperous digital economy.

Merge generations

The main priorities focus on integrating new generations of Emiratis into the private sector, and making Dubai a center for people with skills and specialists.

Business center

The main priorities include that Dubai be the fastest growing and most attractive global business center, and a center for operations of small, medium, international and national companies, as Dubai provides an ideal platform for them, thanks to its creation of a supportive environment for business development and expansion, in a way that enhances its stability and increases its competitiveness, and paves the way for it towards more Of growth and excellence, which contributes to creating real and effective added value to the Emirate’s economy.

Specialized tourism

The main priorities for the next decade also include that Dubai be one of the three most important global destinations for visitors in the fields of specialized tourism and business. Funds and entrepreneurs from different countries of the world, and it has also become a starting point for many large companies, thanks to its developed infrastructure and flexible legislative environment.

The main priorities also focus on providing a global environment for doing business and sustainability, as Dubai provides an ideal business environment for investors and entrepreneurs, as it has a distinguished infrastructure, supported by professional expertise and services, which gives the emirate a great competitive advantage.

Business cost

The main priorities also include providing a globally competitive environment in the cost of doing business for all companies in various sectors, as there are currently more than 300,000 investors of various nationalities in Dubai, in light of Dubai’s adoption of flexible investment policies, which gave it a distinguished position globally, and made it a destination for foreign direct investment. Looking for an integrated investment environment and growth opportunities, based on its policies based on flexibility and openness to foreign investment, where foreign investors and entrepreneurs can establish companies easily.

quality of life

The main priorities for the next decade also include that Dubai be the world’s leading model for the quality of life in terms of security, safety and tolerance, as Dubai is an incubator of the values ​​of coexistence and cultural pluralism, as it includes more than 200 nationalities that enjoy a decent life and respect.

