In line with the plans to implement Dubai’s strategy to reduce carbon emissions, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy announced the emirate’s road map to double the rate of reducing carbon emissions to (50%) by the end of 2030, as the efforts of various entities in Dubai, in addition to the bodies and institutions affiliated with the Council, contributed There is a decrease in net carbon dioxide emissions in Dubai as a result of the projects and initiatives that were implemented in the emirate during the past ten years, most notably the advanced infrastructure in the roads and transportation sectors, electricity generation, water and waste desalination, the industrial sector, and other vital sectors with a common impact.



– A sustainable future.

On this occasion, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, said: “Dubai is committed to cooperating with cities around the world that are keen on sustainability and positive and influential climate action to contribute to reducing emissions and achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement to address the causes of global warming. Dubai is continuing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to strengthen its leadership among the best cities in the world for living, working, and quality of life.

He added: “Today’s announcement about Dubai doubling the percentage of reducing carbon emissions to 50% by 2030 reflects the emirate’s full commitment to a sustainable future locally and globally, especially since this announcement coincides with Expo City Dubai hosting the COP28 Conference of the Parties held in the UAE.”



– road map .

In turn, His Excellency Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai, said: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” to increase reliance on clean and renewable energy sources, And achieving carbon neutrality (zero carbon emissions) in the Emirate of Dubai by 2050. The Council evaluated carbon emissions for the coming years with the participation of relevant authorities in Dubai to reach the measures required to limit the increase in emissions and then draw a road map to reach the goals of carbon neutrality by 2050.”

He pointed out that the announcement comes in conjunction with the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) and in line with the emirate’s trends as a pioneering city in achieving best practices in the areas of green development.



– International position.

For his part, Mark Watts, Executive Director of the 40 Cities Climate Change Leadership Network (C40), said: “I congratulate Dubai on its commitment to contribute to global efforts to address climate change by launching the action plan to keep temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius. The plan is the first of Its type of cities in the Middle East is compatible with the goals of the Paris Agreement, by setting a city-wide target and sectoral paths to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030 compared to 2018 levels. Dubai was able to create the largest solar power plant located on one site in the world, in addition to having At least 75% of the vehicles are hybrid or electric in the city, which underscores Dubai’s global standing in climate action.”