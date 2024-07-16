School communities across 12 schools across Dubai collaborated to pack 9,000 school bags for children from underprivileged families in the UAE as part of the second phase of Dubai Cares’ ‘Students for Students’ initiative. The special event took place on the campus of each participating school and involved 3,573 student volunteers, as well as teachers, parents and family members who also volunteered their time to support the education of children from underprivileged families.

In the first phase of the initiative, students from different schools in Dubai organized a series of events such as spring fairs, bake sales, and games to raise funds. These efforts culminated in raising over AED 700,000, which Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, used to secure essential school supplies, including school bags and stationery.

Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said: “We are extremely grateful and deeply moved by the spirit shown by the school community from the 14 participating schools. The dedication and hard work of the students, teachers and parents has been truly inspiring. Their efforts will make a significant impact on the lives of many children, ensuring they have the tools they need for a successful school year. The feedback on this initiative has been very promising, as it engages students meaningfully to make a positive impact. We thank all the participating schools and students for their tireless efforts and continued support, and look forward to more schools participating next year.”

The list of schools participating in the first phase of the “Students for Students” initiative includes: Al Ittihad Private School – Al Mamzar, Collegiate International School, Dubai International Academy – Al Barsha, Dubai International Academy – Emirates Hills, GEMS Legacy School, GEMS Modern Academy, Jumeirah College, Jumeirah Primary School, Nord Anglia International School Dubai, Raffles International School, Raffles World Academy, Safa Community School, Indian International School, and Millennium School. Out of these schools, 12 schools held school bag packing events.

“As a school community, we have enjoyed working with Dubai Cares for this worthy cause. I am so proud of our students who have shown exemplary leadership skills, organising the Spring Festival in February to raise over AED 80,000, and our middle and high school students who have been amazing in packing over 1,000 school bags. We are so excited to see the smiles on the faces of the beneficiary children when they receive their school bags for the new academic year. A big thank you to Dubai Cares for leading this initiative and giving us the opportunity to participate. They have been fantastic to organise, and we look forward to working with them in the future,” said Lian Farid, Principal of Safa Community School.

Ariana Abraham, a student at Jumeirah College, said: “We had a great time during the school bag packing event. It was great to see students of all ages working together to make this initiative really special. Some students even prepared handwritten postcards and everyone made sure the bags were packed with care and attention. Supporting local charities and humanitarian organisations is so important as they address the needs of our community here in the UAE. At Jumeirah College, we want to make an impact starting at home. The ‘Students for Students’ initiative means a lot to me because I believe that everyone deserves a good education, no matter what school they attend. I hope these school bags will be a lovely surprise for them for the new academic year.”

“It was a great experience to see the school community come together,” said Adele Martini, Geography teacher and Year 6 leader at Dubai International Academy. “I encourage all schools to take part in the ‘Students for Students’ initiative. It is an important initiative for the school community and for the communities that will receive the school bags.”

Dubai Cares will distribute the school bags to various schools and charitable organizations in the UAE, who will in turn deliver them to students before the start of the new school year. Beneficiaries include the Union Charity Foundation, Al Ihsan Charity Association, Himaya Schools, and National Charity Schools.

“The ‘Students for Students’ initiative has a profound meaning for students from underprivileged families, bringing joy and happiness to their hearts and making them feel that they are not alone in facing life’s challenges. For the volunteers, this initiative is also of great importance, as it fosters a sense of responsibility and belonging to the community, enabling them to develop valuable skills and gain respect and appreciation. We are grateful to Dubai Cares for leading this initiative and look forward to participating in more activities that promote humanitarian values ​​and support the community,” said Hassan Sawalma, Headmaster of the Boys’ School at the National Charity Schools.