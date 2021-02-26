A campaign organized by Dubai Municipality, in cooperation with the private sector, has ended the sterilization of 12 schools with a safe disinfectant, free of alcohol and chemicals, that eliminates viruses within 30 seconds.

The campaign included awareness workshops to educate children and students on how to prevent viruses and microbes, organized by the municipality and the “MicroSave Team for Health Schools.”

The workshops, which took place via video call, and during school tours, explained the dangers of the Corona pandemic.

In addition, 15,000 students received a sterilizer manufactured with “MicroSave” technology, an American technology that turns water into a safe sterilizer that eliminates viruses without causing any harm to the body.

The municipality and the “MicroSave” team were keen on sterilizing the surfaces (especially the devices that are frequently used and frequently touching), using MicroSave technology, environmentally friendly and approved by the American Food and Drug Organization, the European Conformity Mark, and the Department of Medicinal and Therapeutic Goods in Australia, in addition to the UAE Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Authority Saudi medicine and food.

The municipality said that the workshops included tips to introduce the importance of physical spacing, the use of masks, and encourage students to adhere to hygienic practices, such as washing hands well with soap and water.

The director of the Dubai-based MicroSave Group, Safa Qaddumi, said that the campaign will continue in the coming weeks to spread awareness in the community and introduce the precautionary measures, and how to choose safe and reliable sterilizers approved by local and international health authorities, to prevent the dangers of chemicals present in sterilizers.

She added that “the campaign is to be developed into a consumer awareness program, to be led by personalities and influential people on social media platforms at the state level.”





