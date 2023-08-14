The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai reported that the parents of 93% of students in private schools in the emirate confirmed that their children feel safe in their schools.

She added that the feeling of safety and security plays an important role in the quality of life of members of the educational community.

This came in a questionnaire issued by the authority, which included 70 thousand teachers, students and their parents.

The questionnaire showed that 85% of students’ parents see their children as part of a group of friends who cooperate in completing their work.

She emphasized that 72% of students in private schools in Dubai get along well with their colleagues, while 62% of teachers believed that the school environment enables them to lead a healthy, safe and successful life.

The authority affirmed that Dubai adopts positive education, which would achieve a qualitative development in the educational attainment of students, by enhancing aspects of positive support for students and developing the interactive relationship between teachers and students and between students and each other, in addition to stimulating the mental and physical health of students.

The authority has developed a new guiding framework for private schools, aimed at building and consolidating a common understanding among students, their parents and teachers about the quality of life and ways to improve it, under the title “Quality of Life First”.

She indicated that the framework is based on international studies and policies related to quality of life.

The framework also defines the standards necessary to develop, monitor and improve the quality of life in every private school in Dubai.

The framework includes specific areas of focus within the school control processes that place the evaluation of the quality of life in private schools in the current academic year among its main priorities. Students’ quality of life.

On the other hand, the administrative and educational cadres are scheduled to return to schools after seven days (August 21), according to the school calendar for schools that start their academic year in September, after the summer vacation, and students will start working in the new academic year on the 28th of the same month. .