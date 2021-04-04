Police in Dubai detained several people on charges of public scandal, local authorities said. The situation was generated due to a viral video in which they appeared naked women posing on a balcony in the city.

Violating the law of public decency in United Arab Emirates (UAE), which affects nudism and other “lewd behavior,” carries penalties of up to six months in prison and fines of up to 5,000 dirhams (about $ 1,360).

Share pornographic material, for its part, it can also carry prison sentences and fines, in a legal system based on Islamic Sharia law.

Naked and in full view

But what happened? On Saturday, April 3 at night, videos and photographs in which they appeared went viral – through different media and social networks. a dozen naked women.

They were all lined up on the railing of the balcony of a building in the luxurious Marina neighborhood of Dubai in broad daylight.

The event generated a real commotion in the federation of seven Arab kingdoms, where less conspicuous behaviors such as kissing in public or drinking alcohol without a license have sent people to jail.

In fact, those arrested for this “indecent” video were referred to be processedthe police said.

“These unacceptable behaviors … do not reflect the values ​​and ethics of Emirati society, “said the statement issued by the police authorities.

As a possible explanation, the diary The National, akin to the state, argued that everything seemed to be a ‘publicity stunt’‘, without going into more details.

The journalist Bernie Debusmann maintained that it is the advertising campaign of a pornographic page.

Some say it was a publicity stunt. Photo: Screenshot

In addition, he explained that there were several neighbors who recorded the scenes and that the videos were being widely shared, especially on WhatsApp.

Although in many respects the UAE is more progressive than its Middle Eastern neighbors, it has strict laws regulating freedom of expression.

Among other things, there have already been jail sentences for comments and videos shared on the Internet.

Even the country’s telecommunications companies, with majority state participation, they block access to the main websites of pornography.

Particular situation

More than 90 percent of 3.3 million inhabitants of the emirate are expatriates. Many of them are working poor from the Indian subcontinent, but also Arabs, Europeans and Americans who make up the middle class.

Dubai is perceived as a transit city, making ties and relationships difficult. Photo: EFE

Regarding this condition, the psychologist Thoraiya Kanafani claims to have accompanied many singles who suffer a “Feeling of loneliness in Dubai”.

For the expert, this difficulty bonding it is a situation shared by all large cities. However, it highlights that in Dubai the phenomenon is stronger and more noticeable.

“The fact that Dubai is perceived as a transit city it plays a big role in reluctance or difficulty to commit, ”he said.

With information from agencies.