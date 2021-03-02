The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai confirmed that it carried out inspection campaigns on 37,691 heavy vehicles, during the past year, which resulted in 14,314 violations, as a result of non-compliance with the technical conditions, regulations and laws adopted for the specifications of heavy vehicles.

The Director of the Licensing Activities Supervision Department at the Licensing Agency, Muhammad Nabhan, said that these campaigns and inspections came within the framework of the strategic plans, which are drawn up throughout each year, and that inspections were carried out on 37,691 heavy vehicles, including various main and pivotal roads in Dubai. And resulted in the release of 14,314 violations, including technical procedures and safety requirements that were not complied with.

He explained that the most frequent violations were the lack of security and safety conditions, with 3593 violations, a vehicle unfit to travel at a rate of 3428 violations, the inappropriateness of lamps behind the trailer and its side with 2008 violations, and the inappropriateness of vehicle tires with 1644 violations, pointing out that the inspection and control campaigns also included, Commercial transport vehicles, sewage water transport, and other heavy vehicles affiliated with commercial transport activities licensed by the authority.

Nabhan indicated that heavy vehicle accidents may be fatal, and the possibility of causing human and material losses is greater compared to other types of vehicles, and therefore the safety of road users, whether pedestrians, drivers or other vehicles must be guaranteed, stressing the need for safety and technical aspects in these Vehicles. He added that the constant monitoring of vehicle safety has led to a significant decrease in heavy vehicle accidents for the last four years.





