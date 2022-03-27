The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has devised new technical methods through 3D printing to manufacture some spare parts in electromechanical systems, and some parts and cladding materials used in the maintenance of roads and facilities affiliated to the authority.

The Executive Director of the Traffic and Roads Agency, Engineer Maitha bin Uday, stressed the importance of keeping pace with modern technologies and programs in the operational plans and programs of the Roads and Transport Authority, to contribute to achieving the objectives of the Dubai government in the field of 3D printing for the production of spare parts.

She said that the authority had worked during the past months on this initiative and conducted some studies and experiments on the provision of some spare parts for the systems used in road maintenance in cooperation with companies specialized in 3D printing, confirming the success of the initiative in providing some spare parts such as propellers and control devices in addition to spare parts. Cladding for tunnel walls in road installations in Dubai.

Bin Uday stated that the initiative relied on selecting some spare parts to be manufactured by 3D printing, based on some criteria, such as the unavailability of spare parts in the local markets and their suitability for public safety elements. Operational purchasing of spare parts increased by up to 50%, and improvements were added to spare parts compared to parts from the factory based on the analysis of historical data for failures, which led to reducing the percentage of failures to the lowest level, and 3D printing technology contributed to reducing transportation cost and time The two spare parts needed to get from the country of manufacture to Dubai.

In the early stages of the initiative, Traffic and Roads Corporation hired three leading companies in the field of manufacturing and developing 3D printing, to set future plans and studies to develop spare parts manufacturing processes and ensure their efficiency and work as required before they are entered into service in road maintenance systems and facilities in Dubai.



