The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai opened two smart centers to delight customers in Al Manara and Al Kifaf, as part of a comprehensive plan developed by the authority to expand the provision of its services through digital channels, in line with the country’s digital government strategy.

The two centers provide their services to customers automatically, through smart devices, in a smooth manner without the intervention of the human element, in order to achieve happiness for customers.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, affirmed the Authority’s keenness to continuously develop its services to customers, and to promote the shift towards smart channels, to increase the rate of digital adoption on smart channels, to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The country, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to shift towards the smart city, and make Dubai the smartest city in the world, by providing services and performance that exceeds the expectations of customers, leading to achieving happiness For residents and visitors of the Emirate of Dubai.

Al Tayer said that the conversion of customer happiness centers in Al Manara and Al Kifaf into smart centers comes as part of a plan developed by the authority to transform customer happiness centers into fully smart centers and hybrid centers, in line with the vision of “Services 360” of the Dubai government, and the government’s strategy to reduce the number of centers. He indicated that the plan includes converting the customer happiness center in Al-Twar into a smart center during the first half of this year, converting the customer happiness center in Umm Ramool into a hybrid center in 2024, and converting the customer happiness centers in Deira and Al Barsha into hybrid centers in 2025.

Al Tayer inspected the Customer Happiness Center in Al Manara, and was briefed on the facilities that were designed in accordance with the latest international practices in the field of customer service, to enhance customer service through easy access to services, and interactive communication with the Authority’s call center staff via video chat technology, to accomplish the Authority’s services immediately. And providing support and advice by the service advisor within special platforms, which contributes to providing distinguished services that make customers happy, and improves their service on all channels.

The Manara Center includes a number of outlets, including: smart kiosks, the website, smart applications, service advisor and video chat. The center will complete from 23,000 transactions in 2022 to 45,000 transactions by the end of this year.

Al Tayer stressed the need to redouble efforts, and that the happiness of customers and keeping pace with their aspirations should be at the forefront of the Authority’s employees.