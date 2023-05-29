The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has adopted the strategy (Zero-Emissions Public Transport in the Emirate of Dubai 2050), to be the first entity in the Middle East region to develop a long-term strategy for the transition towards public transportation with net “zero” emissions by 2050, and through it it aims to reduce The negative impact on climate change and reducing the carbon footprint in all its activities, according to three axes: public transportation, buildings and related facilities, and waste management.

This strategy coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 and accompanies its endeavors to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and move from the stage of pledges to achievements. Public transportation and its impact on climate change, as well as keeping pace with the country’s relentless endeavors to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and moving from the stage of pledges to achievements.

The new strategy of the authority is in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 aimed at strengthening the emirate’s position as one of the largest urban economies in the world. High energy (near zero), saving energy from clean sources and “zero” municipal waste to landfill, reducing 10 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, as well as achieving financial savings equivalent to 3.3 billion dirhams compared to the usual work method.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the RTA, Mattar Al Tayer, confirmed that the new strategy is an integrated plan for sustainability in the RTA to achieve the strategic goal of enhancing sustainability and reducing carbon dioxide emissions, as well as achieving its mission to reach global leadership in easy and sustainable mobility through a system and services. Innovative methods and transportation that improve the customer experience to the global level.

He said that the new strategy includes the implementation of 10 initiatives, the responsibilities of which were distributed to the sectors and institutions of the authority, as well as partnership with the private sector to implement the strategy over periods of five years, and to review the goals in the future and amend them according to changes.

He added that the new strategy is being implemented under the name “Zero-emission public transportation in the Emirate of Dubai 2050”, and is in line with the global, national and local directions of the country related to the environment and its protection, such as the Paris Climate Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and national directions such as the National Initiative for Climate Neutrality and the UAE Agenda. Green Development 2030, the National Climate Change Plan 2050, and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

Al Tayer added that the strategy is also linked to local trends, such as the Carbon Emissions Reduction Strategy 2030, the Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the Energy Demand Management Strategy 2030, the Dubai Waste Management Plan, the Climate Change Adaptation Strategy in the emirate, and other strategies, agreements and initiatives in this regard.

The Board of Directors of the authority discussed a number of points, opportunities and challenges related to the new strategy and its implementation, such as the cost associated with new green technologies, the distribution of targets and their review over time periods, the importance of the availability of energy technology providers, especially for electric buses and hydrogen fuel production stations, and other points that contribute to the implementation of The new strategy.

The new strategy set the target percentages to be achieved during the coming years to reach net “zero” emissions by 2050 in the three axes (green mass transit, buildings and facilities, waste management), and by converting 10% of public transport buses into electric and hydrogen buses by 2030, to reach 20% in 2035 and increase to 40% in 2040 and reach 80% in 2045 to complete the ratio 100% by 2050, as well as converting taxis and limousines in the emirate to electric and hydrogen vehicles by 30% by 2030 to reach 50% in 2035 It will be 100% completed by 2040.

With regard to converting Dubai Taxi Corporation’s school buses into electric and hydrogen buses, the plan aims to convert 10% of those buses by 2030, to reach 30% in 2035, reach 50% in 2040 and 80% in 2045, to complete 100% conversion by 2050.

The strategy includes the rehabilitation of the Authority’s buildings and facilities, with the installation of a solar cell system on 24 of the Authority’s buildings and facilities before 2025, and expanding the scope of application to all other buildings and facilities according to feasibility studies, while the plan targets 74% of the preparation and rehabilitation of buildings by 2030. to reach 83% by 2035 and 100% in 2045, while new buildings will be near-zero energy, starting in 2025. Existing road lighting will be rehabilitated so that they are all 100% energy efficient, and the application will continue on all projects. new.

Programs will be implemented aimed at reusing and recycling 100% of municipal waste by 2030, thus achieving the goal of zero municipal waste to landfills, as well as recycling and using water in the Authority’s buildings and facilities to reach 40% in 2050.

It is noteworthy that the Roads and Transport Authority has made great achievements in the field of sustainability, as energy and green economy initiatives since 2014 for the year 2022 have contributed to saving electricity by approximately 360 gigawatt hours and saving about 300 million gallons of water and about 88 million liters of gasoline, as well as 10 million liters. of diesel, which is equivalent to avoiding 416 thousand tons of emissions equivalent, and saving about 420 million dirhams.

