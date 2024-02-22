The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, in cooperation with Keolis-MHI, operator of the Dubai Metro and Tram, completed training 21 students from the Applied Technology High School in the Emirate of Ajman in the field of applied engineering and technology, as part of its strategy that aims to develop the skills of… Emirati students in the field of train technology and anticipating the future to prepare a generation of Emirati youth who have the scientific and practical knowledge to keep pace with the technical needs of the future.

The program extended over three weeks, and included various theoretical and practical exercises related to work tasks within the Roads and Transport Authority, and focused on future engineering specializations, train operation, software engineering principles, and anticipating the future in applied technology. These training programs are part of the Authority’s comprehensive plan to prepare young national competencies for the future, and were designed in accordance with the best international standards for training and qualifying national cadres.

The Authority stressed the importance of enabling students to face professional challenges after graduation. This includes nurturing young national talents, creating an ideal environment for developing young leaders capable of anticipating the future, creating the necessary tools to lead the next stage, and driving growth for the Authority’s work agenda for the current and future period.

The authority said that it will continue its cooperation with educational institutions in the country to ensure the achievement of the desired scientific goals, and to achieve the maximum benefit for students in order to develop their skills and prepare them for the labor market in accordance with the directions of their scientific and professional studies, as coordination was made with the Applied Technology High School in Ajman to send distinguished students for training with the company. Keolis-MHI, to provide them with scientific knowledge and practical experience.