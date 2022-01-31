The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai reported that it had completed the training and qualification of 190 of its employees on data science and artificial intelligence techniques, with the aim of providing a diverse package of services to the public from different segments of society, explaining that the training of employees was carried out in the Authority’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Transport Laboratory through training programs. It has multiple levels, from basics in data science to some employees receiving a graduate scholarship in big data.

The Director of the Strategy and Technology Governance Department in the Institutional Technical Support Sector at the authority, Musa Muhammad Al-Raisi, said that the authority is constantly seeking to transform into a body based on mobility data, and therefore the authority established the Fourth Industrial Revolution Laboratory for Transport.

Al Raisi added that the Fourth Industrial Revolution Transport Laboratory represents a center of excellence, innovation and continuous learning, and a catalyst for achieving the authority’s goals and Dubai’s vision to be the smartest and happiest city in the world. Continuous knowledge transfer, so that employees can acquire the skills required to use big data and artificial intelligence models.

The laboratory receives the authority’s employees from various job categories to open the door to learning and gaining experience for all. The Transport Fourth Industrial Revolution Lab consists of 10 different pillars, designed in a way that serves to innovate and build the next generation of AI products in the field of transport. The corners ranged from spaces dedicated to collaboration and support, such as a smart meeting room and training room, and elements with modern technologies that support innovation and future foresight, such as spaces for design thinking, digital twinning, and an artificial intelligence factory.

The authority seeks to invest in technical capabilities and human cadres, as the authority launched a specialized program to develop data management capabilities for its employees, under the title “Data Pioneers Program.” Employees from various departments of the authority were trained on the basis of data science, to create a society aware of the importance of data, analysis and harnessing it in Performing functional tasks, supporting the Authority’s operations, and supporting decision-making. The laboratory is used to hold events, design thinking workshops, youth meetings, and talks in the areas of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and others.



