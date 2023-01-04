The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai recently launched a new express line for public buses between Dubai and the Hatta region, in a step aimed at enhancing mass transportation to Hatta. The picturesque natural landscape, its cold mountainous environment, its distinguished geographical location, its environmental and cultural diversity, and its recreational services that meet the needs of all segments of society.

Adel Shakri, Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Authority, explained that the first line No. (H02) (Hatta Express) starts from the Dubai Mall bus stop to the Hatta bus stop, with a turnaround time of two hours, using luxury buses (Coach) at a fare of its value. (25) dirhams per passenger per trip. He said that the second line (H04) (Hop on Hop off) is an internal tourist line in the Hatta region, meaning that it starts and ends at the Hatta bus stop, and passes through four tourist attractions in the Hatta region, namely: Wadi Hub, a park Al Tallah, Hatta Dam, Heritage Village, with a travel time of (30) minutes, and a fare of (2) dirhams per passenger for each bus stop. He added, “The initiative to operate these two vital lines is considered a support for mass transportation from the city to Hatta and vice versa, in addition to enhancing mass transportation within this vital area, which is witnessing a great growth in tourism movement from the country’s residents, and from visitors and tourists coming to it from different countries of the world.” Especially in these days, which represent the peak of the tourist season in the country in general, and in the Emirate of Dubai in particular, with the launch of the Hatta .. Dubai Mountain Campaign, which supports the two initiatives of the most beautiful winter in the world and Dubai destinations.